Un terremoto magnitudo 4.7 è stato registrato alle 08:44 UTC dall’Istituto Geofisico statunitense USGS a 4 km nordovest da San Diego, in Venezuela, a una profondità di 10 km.
Non si hanno al momento notizie di vittime o danni.
Scossa di terremoto magnitudo 4.7 in Venezuela
