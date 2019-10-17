Psoriasi: confermata l’elevata efficacia, la risposta a lungo termine e il profilo di sicurezza di Cosentyx®

I dati di cinque studi osservazionali basati su evidenze RWE (real-world evidence) condotti in Nord America, America Latina ed Europa in oltre 13.000 pazienti forniscono ampi approfondimenti su secukinumab utilizzato nella pratica clinica 1-6

Gli studi descrivono l’efficacia, il profilo di sicurezza di secukinumab e l’impatto sulla qualità della vita dei pazienti nel lungo periodo (fino a 2,5 anni)1-6

Secukinumab è supportato da robuste evidenze cliniche – ivi inclusi dati di efficacia e sicurezza mantenuti a 5 anni nella psoriasi, nell’artrite psoriasica e nella spondilite anchilosante – nonché da studi dedicati sulle manifestazioni persistenti della psoriasi, cioè quelle a carico di unghie, cuoio capelluto, palmi delle mani e piante dei piedi7-10

Secukinumab vanta un ampio programma di studi testa-a-testa, che include le sperimentazioni di superiorità clinica FIXTURE, CLEAR, CLARITY, SURPASS ed EXCEED11-16

“Questi risultati confermano ampiamente quanto precedentemente osservato negli studi clinici di fase III e supportano la continuità di utilizzo di secukinumab nella malattia psoriasica, al fine di offrire ai pazienti un migliore controllo dei sintomi e un elevato livello di qualità della vita”, ha affermato il Prof. Matthias Augustin, direttore dell’Institute for Health Services Research in Dermatology and Nursing. “Oltre a contribuire nel colmare l’attuale divario di conoscenze tra studi clinici e pratica clinica, le evidenze RWE e gli studi osservazionali forniscono importanti informazioni sulle caratteristiche del paziente, sulla gravità della malattia e sulla sua gestione, supportando infine le evidenze di efficacia del trattamento nella pratica clinica di routine”.

Questi dati sono stati presentati al 28° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), in corso a Madrid dal 9 al13 ottobre 2019.

Riferimenti bibliografici

Augustin M et al. Secukinumab treatment resulted in normalization of quality of life in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients with and without previous systemic therapy: Dermatology Life Quality Index results from the PROSE study. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Papp KA et al. Sociodemographic and Baseline Disease Profile of Patients with Moderate-to-severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treated with Secukinumab vs Other Treatments: 30 months update from the PURE Registry. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Thaçi D et al. Secukinumab real-world effectiveness and safety data on plaque psoriasis treatment in Germany from 2,502 patients: Final results of the PROSPECT study. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Papp KA et al. Secukinumab treated Patients in the PURE Registry (Patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis in Latin America and Canada): 30-month Follow-up Data. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Augustin M et al. Effectiveness and safety of secukinumab in a real-world clinical setting in Europe: 1-year results from an interim analysis of the SERENA study. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Alavi A et al. Effectiveness of secukinumab at 18 months in Canadian psoriasis patients in a real world setting. Presentato al 38° Congresso della European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV); Madrid, 9-13 ottobre 2019. Mease PJ et al. Secukinumab Provides Sustained Improvements in the Signs and Symptoms in Psoriatic Arthritis: Final 5 Year Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3 Trial. Abstract presentato al meeting annuale 2018 dell’American College of Rheumatology. Baraliakos X et al. Long-term Evaluation of Secukinumab in Ankylosing Spondylitis: 5 Year Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3 Trial. Presentato come abstract late-breaking abstract al meeting annuale 2018 dell’American College of Rheumatology. Bissonnette, R et al. Secukinumab Demonstrates High Sustained Efficacy and a Favorable Safety Profile in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis through 5 Years of Treatment (SCULPTURE Extension Study). J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018;32: 1507-1514 Reich, K et al. Secukinumab Shows Sustained Efficacy in Difficult-to-Treat Palmoplantar, Nail, and Scalp Psoriasis: Long-term Results From 3 Phase III Placebo-Controlled Randomized Trials. Presentato come late-breaking poster #6 al 3° Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit (ISDS), Vienna, dicembre 2018. Langley RG et al. Secukinumab in Plaque Psoriasis — Results of Two Phase 3 Trials. N Engl J Med 2014;371:326-38. Blauvelt A et al. Secukinumab is superior to ustekinumab in clearing skin of subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis up to 1 year: Results from the CLEAR study. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2017 Jan;76(1):60-69. Bagel J et al. Secukinumab is Superior to Ustekinumab in Clearing Skin of Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: CLARITY, a Randomized, Controlled, Phase 3b Trial. Presentato come poster 98 alla Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Hawaii, 13 gennaio 2018. Effect of Secukinumab on Radiographic Progression in Ankylosing Spondylitis as compared to GP2017 (Adalimumab Biosimilar) (SURPASS). Disponibile all’indirizzo: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03259074. Ultimo accesso settembre 2019.

Efficacy of Secukinumab Compared to Adalimumab in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis (EXCEED 1). Disponibile all’indirizzo: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02745080. Ultimo accesso settembre 2019