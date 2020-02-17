World Climate Declaration: tutti i NOMI dei firmatari che sostengono che non c’è alcuna emergenza climatica

Continua a crescere il numero degli scienziati e dei professionisti che sottoscrivono la World Climate Declaration, la dichiarazione in cui sostengono non ci sia alcuna emergenza climatica per la Terra. Il numero dei firmatari è salito ora a 640. Tra di loro, ci sono esperti di: Belgio, Repubblica Ceca, Danimarca, Francia, Germania, Ungheria, Irlanda, Italia, Paesi Bassi, Norvegia, Polonia, Portogallo, Spagna, Svezia, Svizzera, Regno Unito, Australia, Brasile, Canada, Cile, Cina, Hong Kong, India, Giappone, Messico, Nuova Zelanda, Paraguay, Russia, Sud Africa, Stati Uniti (in fondo all’articolo, presentiamo la lista completa dei firmatari).

Nella dichiarazione, gli esperti sottolineano che “la scienza dovrebbe adoperarsi per una comprensione del sistema climatico notevolmente migliore, mentre la politica dovrebbe concentrarsi sul minimizzare i potenziali danni climatici, dando priorità alle strategie di adattamento, sulla base di tecnologie consolidate e accessibili dal punto di vista economico”.

Inoltre, nella World Climate Declaration, inviata al Segretario dell’ONU, al Presidente del Consiglio dell’Assemblea Europea e a tutti i membri del parlamento europeo, si legge: “La scienza climatica dovrebbe essere meno politica, mentre le politiche climatiche dovrebbero essere più scientifiche. In particolare, gli scienziati dovrebbero evidenziare che gli output dei loro modelli non sono frutto della magia: i modelli informatici sono creati dall’uomo. Ciò che ne viene fuori è pienamente dipendente da quello che teorici e programmatori hanno inserito: ipotesi, supposizioni, relazioni, parametrizzazioni, vincoli di stabilità, ecc. Purtroppo, nella climatologia comune la maggior parte di questi input non è dichiarata. Credere al risultato di un modello climatico è credere a quello che i modellisti hanno inserito. Questo è esattamente il problema dell’odierna discussione sul clima, in cui i modelli climatici sono centrali. La climatologia è degenerata in una discussione basata su credenze, non sulla solida scienza autocritica. Dovremmo liberarci dell’ingenua fiducia nei modelli climatici immaturi. In futuro, la ricerca sul clima dovrà dare molta più enfasi alla scienza empirica”.

Elenco dei firmatari della World Climate Declaration:

ECD Ambassadors

Professor Guus Berkhout The Netherlands

Professor Reynald Du Berger French Canada

John Droz jr USA

Terry Dunleavy New Zealand

Viv Forbes Australia

Professor Jeffrey Foss English Canada

Morten Jødal Norway

Rob Lemeire Belgium

Professor Richard Lindzen USA

Professor Ingemar Nordin Sweden

Jim O’Brien Republic of Ireland

Professor Alberto Prestininzi Italy

Professor Benoît Rittaud France

Dr. Thiago Maia South America

Professor Fritz Vahrenholt Germany

The Viscount Monckton of Brenchley United Kingdom

Scientists and Professionals from Belgium

Rob Lemeire, Publicist on Environmental and Climate Issues, ECD Ambassador Eric Blondeel, retired Civil Engineer. Emiel van Broekhoven, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Antwerp Christophe de Brouwer, MD, Honorary Professor of Environmental and Industrial Toxicology, Former President of the School of Public Health at the Université Libre de Bruxelles Benjamin Damien, Docteur en Biologie et Entrepreneur en Biotechnologie Christian Dierick, Lead Expert, Energy Technology Solutions Ferdinand Engelbeen, Former chemical process automation engineer, Akzo Nobel Chemicals Samuel Furfari, Professor of Energy Geopolitics at the Free University of Brussels Georges Geuskens, Emertitus Professor of Chemistry, Free University of Brussels and Expert Publicist on Climate Science Drieu Godefridi, PhD in Law, author of several books Jan Jacobs, Science Journalist Specializing in Climate and Energy Transition Raymond Koch, Retired Research director at Lab. Plasma Physics, RMA Brussels and Fellow Lecturer at UMons. Henri A. Masson, Emeritus Professor Dynamic System Analysis and Data Mining, University of Antwerp Ferdinand Meeus, Retired Research Scientist, IPCC expert Reviewer AR6 Jean Meeus, Retired Meteorologist, Brussels Airport, Author of the Best Seller Astronomical Algorithms Ernest Mund, Honorary Research Director, FNRS, Nuclear Engineering Bart Ooghe, Geologist & Geophysicist, Independent Scientist Phil Salmon, Computer Tomography Scientist, Kontich, Belgium Jean van Vliet, Retired Specialist in Space Weather Appo van der Wiel, Senior Development Engineer

Scientists and professionals from Czech Republic

Václav Klaus, Former President of the Czech Republic, Professor of Economics, Founder of the Václav Klaus Institute

Scientists and Professionals from Denmark

Bjarne Andresen, Professor of Physics, Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen Frank Hansen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Mathematics, University of Copenhagen Peter Kjær Poulsen, Metering engineer, Denmark Johannes Krüger, Emeritus Professor, dr.scient, Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, University of Copenhagen Niels Schrøder, Geophysist/Geologist, Associate Professor Institute of Nature and Environment, Roskilde University, Denmark

Scientists and Professionals from France

Benoît Rittaud, Associate professor of Mathematics at University of Paris-Nord, President of the French Association des climato-réalistes. ECD Ambassador Jean-Charles Abbé, former research director at CNRS, labs director (Strasbourg, Nantes) in Radiochemistry, expert at NATO and IAEA Bertrand Aliot, Environmentalist Charles Aubourg, full professor at the University of Pau, geophysicist. Hervé Azoulay, Engineer (CNAM), Specialist of Networks and Systemics, External Speaker at Universities (France, Switzerland, China), CEO and President of several Associations Jean-Pierre Bardinet, Ingénieur ENSEM, publicist on climate issues Bernard Beauzamy, university professor (ret.), chairman and CEO, Société de Calcul Mathématique SA (Paris). Jean-Claude Bernier, emeritus professor (university of Strasbourg), former director of the Institute of Chemistry of the CNRS. Pierre Beslu, former searcher and head of department in the french Nuclear Energy Commission (CEA). Michel Bouillet, PhD Human Geography, Emeritus Professor, Former Associate Researcher at the MMSH (Aix-en-Provence) Christian Buson, PhD in agronomy, director of research in a company (impact studies in environmental issues, sewage treatment). Sylvie Brunel, full professor at Sorbonne University, geographer and economist, former president of the humanitarian organizationAction against Hunger (Action contre la faim). Jean-Louis Butré, professional engineer, head of laboratory at Grenoble Nuclear Research Center, Chief executive officer or the Pharmacie Centrale de France, President of Axens, President of the Fédération Environnement Durable and the European Platform Against Windfarms, Knight of the National Order of Merit. Bernard Capai, Retired Chemistry Engineer, Specialist of Industrial Processes avoiding the use of carcinogenic solvents Patrick de Casanove, Doctor of Medicine, Chairman of the Cercle Frédéric Bastiat Philippe Catier, Medical Doctor Pascal Chondroyannis, Forest Engineer, Retired Director of the National Alpine Botanical Conservatory (2008-2013) Philippe Colomban, CNRS Research Professor, Former Head of Laboratory at Université Piere-et-Marie Curie, Expert in Hydrogen-based Energy Storage Jacques Colombani, Former Research Director retired from ORSTOM-IRD, numerous Studies in Hydrology and Climatology and Specialist in Fluid Mechanics. Member of the Board of ORSTOM for twenty years. Christian Coppe, PhD in Organic & Analytical Chemistry, Ten Years’ Experience in Gas Analysis and Handling Vincent Courtillot, geophysicist, member of the French Academy of Sciences, former director of the Institute de Physique du Globe de Paris Jean Davy, Engineer (ENSAM), Digital Modeling Software Developer Pierre Darriulat, Professor of Physics, Member of the French Academy of Sciences Pierre Delarboulas, CEO of a Robotics Company. Former R&D Director at Partnering Robotics. Silver Medal at the 2016 Lépine contest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development. Gérard Douet, PhD in Nuclear Physics, Retired Engineer at CERN, Technical Manager on Digital Transmission and Video Encoding Hubert Dulieu, Emeritus Professor Applied Ecology, Formerly Senior Researcher in the CNRS, President of the National Scientific Research Committee, Vegetal Biology Section (XXVII) Bruno Durieux, economist, former Minister of Health and of Foreign Trade, ancient administrator of the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Max Falque, International Consultant in Environmental Policy Patrick Fischer, Associate Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Bordeaux Michel Frenkiel, Engineer (Arts et Métiers), Former Researcher with NCAR at Boulder François Gauchenot, governance specialist, founder of Saint George Institute. Christian Gérondeau, former advisor of several French Prime Ministers. Former responsible for the road traffic safety policy for France and the European Union. Francois Gervais, Emeritus Professor of Physics and Material Sciences, University of Tours. Philippe Giraudin, Ecole Polytechnique Paris, Geographic Sciences Bernard Grandchamp, Agronomic Engineer and Environment & Plant Defense Expert, Managing Director of Famoux Chateaux Viticoles in Bordeaux Gilles Granereau, Former meteorologist, currently project manager environment and tourism in a public institution. Worked on coastal risks, marine erosion, sand dune fixation, hydraulics, forest management, botany. Maximilian Hasler, Associate Professor in Mathematics, University of French West Indies Claude Jobin, Retired A&M Engineer Specialized in Microwave Communication Alexandre Krivitzki, Psychoanalyst, Member of the International Psychoanalytical Association Roger Lainé, Retired Geological Engineer Philippe de Larminat, Professor at École Centrale de Nantes, specialist of business process modeling. René Laversanne, Former researcher at the CNRS, 16 patents. Guy Lucazeau, Emeritus Professor (Institut Polytechnique de Grenobel) in Material Sciences and Spectroscopy Phlippe Malburet, Emeritus Associated Professor of Mathematics, Founder of the Planetarium of Aix-en-Provence, Member of the Academy of Aix-en-Provence Christian Marchal, astronomer and mathematician, former research director at the French National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research, former professor at the Observatory of Paris (1980-93), former assistant professor at Polytechnic School (1981-92). Patrick Mellett, architect and CEO. Marc le Menn, Head of Metrology-Chemistry Oceanography Lab, Brest. Jacques-Marie Moranne, Retired Engineer (Ecole Centrale de Lille), Specialist in Air and Water Purification, Chemical and Nuclear Engineering Cédric Moro, geographer on natural hazards management, co-founder of Visov, an NGO in Civil defense Philippe Morvan, Engineer ENSTA and Génie Maritime, specialist in software development Charles Naville, R&D Exploration Geophysicist, IFP Energies Nouvelles Michel le Normand, Emeritus Professor of Botany and Plant Pathology and Chairman of Plant Production Department, National Superior School of Agronomy, Rennes (France) Rémy Prud’homme, Emeritus Professor in Economics at University of Paris-Est, Former Deputy Director Environment, Directorate of OECD Pierre Richard, Engineer ESPCI Paris, Former Research Geochemist at Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris (IPGP) Isabelle Rivals, Associate professor in Statistics at ESPCI Paris Betrand Rouffiange, Doctor of Medicine, Specialized in Radiology Jean Rouquerol, Emeritus Research Director at CNRS Marseille, Expert in Gas Adsorption and Calorimetry François Simonet, Former Director for planning and foresight in a State Agency for water and aquatic ecosystems management. Marcel Terrier, Engineer ENSAEM in risk management, teacher at École des Mines. Étienne Vernaz, former Director of Research of CEA (Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique) in France, Professor at INSTN (Institut National des Sciences et Techniques Nucléaires). Camille Veyres, Retired Engineer at École des Mines, Specialist in Telecommunications and Broadband Networks Brigitte Van Vliet-Lanoë, geoscientist, Emeritus Research Director (CNRS, Université de Bretagne Occidentale), stratigraphy and paleoenvironments, Quaternary and Holocene. Théa Vogt, retired CNRS searcher, géomorphology, Quaternary palaeoenvironments, soil and desertification remote sensing Henri Voron, Retired Civil Chief Engineer, Specialized in Water Management

Scientists and Professionals from Germany

Fritz Vahrenholt, Professor (I.R.) am Institut für Technische und Makromolekulare Chemie der Universität Hamburg; ECD Ambassador J. Bandelt, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics, University of Hamburg Dietrich Bannert, Professor Honoris Causa, University of Marburg Lars Birlenbach, Dr. in Chemistry, University of Siegen Michael Bockisch, Emeritus Professor Chemistry at the Technical University of Berlin Thomas Brey, Professor for Functional Ecology at University Bremen, Alfred Wegener Institute. Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research, Bremerhaven. Helmholtz Institute for Functional Marine Biodiversity at the University Oldenburg (HIFMB) Eike-Matthias Bultmann, Geoscientist Arthur Chudy, Agricultural Chemist OT Warsaw Klaus Döhler, Professor of Pharma sciences, University of Hannover Friedrich-Karl Ewert, Emeritus Professor Geology, University of Paderborn Ludwig E. Feinendegen, Emeritus Professor Medicine Christian Habermann, PhD in Economics, Investment Manager Hermann Harde, Emeritus Professor of Experimental Physics and Materials Science, Helmut Schmidt-University, Hamburg Manfred Hauptreif, Natural Scientist Werner Kirstein, Emeritus Professor of Climatology, University of Leipzig Stefan Kröpelin, Dr. in Geosciences, Free University of Berlin and University of Cologne (retired). Specialized in Climate Change of the Sahara Ulrich Kutschera, Professor of Plant Physiology &Evolutionary Biology at the University of Kassel, Germany, and Visiting Scientist in Stanford USA Michael Limburg, Vice-President EIKE (Europäisches Institute für Klima und Energie) Horst-Joachim Lüdecke, Professor of Operations Research (i.R.) HTW of Saarland, Saarbrücken Wolfgang Merbach, Professor Dr. Agrar. Habil. at Institut für Agrar- Ernährungswissenschaften Lothar W. Meyer, Emeritus Professor of Material Engineering, Chemnitz University of Technology, Saxony Entrepreneur ‘Nordmetall GmbH’, Member of the Board of ‘Vernunftkraft Niedersachsen’ H. Eugen Schwartz, Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Chemistry, Universitaet Siegen Carl-Otto Weiss, Emeritus Professor in Non-linear Physics, Advisor to the European Institute for Climate and Energy, Former President of the German Meteorological Institute, Braunschweig

Scientists and Professionals from Hungary

Király József, Chemical Engineer and one of the authors of the Hungarian site www.klimarealista.hu Laszlo Szarka, Geophysicist, O.M., Hungary

Scientists and Professionals from Ireland

Jim O’Brien, Chair, Irish Climate Science Forum, Expert Reviewer IPCC AR6, ECD Ambassador Tom Baldwin, Electrical Engineer, Specialist in Power System Security Dr Anthony D. Barry, Honorary Fellow, Irish Academy of Engineering Tony J. Carey, BA (Natural Sciences), Clare College, Cambridge David Horgan, MA (Cambridge), MBA (Harvard), Resource Company Director Seamus Hughes, BAgricSc, Specialist in Genetics Ultan Murphy, B.Sc(Hons) Chemistry, Industry Science Professional Owen O’Brien, Business Founder and Entrepreneur, MBA, DBA Philip O’Kane, Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering, University College Cork Peter O’Neill, Retired, School of Engineering, University College Dublin, Expert Reviewer of IPCC AR6 Fintan Ryan, Retired Senior Airline Captain, Fellow Royal Aeronautical Society Christian Schaffalitzky, FIMMM, Founder Institute of Geologists of Ireland, EurGeol Brian N. Sweeney, Founding Chairman of Science Foundation Ireland Sean Tangney, Business Entrepreneur, Former Technical Director, CRH plc David Thompson, BAgricSc, MA, Animal Nutritionist Edward Walsh, Former Chairman, Irish Council for Science, Technology and Innovation; Former Director, Energy Research Group, Virginia Tech, USA Michael J. Walshe, Agriculture Scientist, Ex-Officer in Charge, Moorepark AFT, Livestock Specialist

Scientists and Professionals from Italy

Organizers

Uberto Crescenti, Professore Emerito di Geologia Applicata, Università di Chieti-Pescara, già Magnifico Rettore e Presidente della Società Geologica Italiana. Giuliano Panza, Professore di Sismologia, Università di Trieste, Accademico dei Lincei e dell’Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze, detta dei XL, vincitore nel 2018 del Premio Internazionale dell’American Geophysical Union. Alberto Prestininzi, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Roma La Sapienza, già Scientific Editor in Chief della rivista internazionale IJEGE e Direttore del Centro di Ricerca Previsione, Prevenzione e Controllo Rischi Geologici (CERI). Franco Prodi, Professore di Fisica dell’Atmosfera, Università di Ferrara. Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze detta dei XV”. Premio Cerro d’oro per le ricerche sulla grandine”. Franco Battaglia, Professore di Chimica Fisica, Università di Modena; Movimento Galileo 2001. Mario Giaccio, Professore di Tecnologia ed Economia delle Fonti di Energia, Università di Chieti-Pescara, già Preside della Facoltà di Economia. Enrico Miccadei, Professore di Geografia Fisica e Geomorfologia, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Nicola Scafetta, Professore di Fisica dell’Atmosfera e Oceanografia, Università di Napoli. Antonino Zichichi, Professore Emerito di Fisica, Università di Bologna, Fondatore e Presidente del Centro di Cultura Scientifica Ettore Majorana di Erice. Renato Angelo Ricci, Professore Emerito di Fisica, Università di Padova, già Presidente della Società Italiana di Fisica e della Società Europea di Fisica; Movimento Galileo 2001. Aurelio Misiti, Professore di Ingegneria sanitaria-Ambientale, Università di Roma La Sapienza, già Preside della Facoltà di Ingegneria, già Presidente del Consiglio Superiore ai Lavori Pubblici. Antonio Brambati, Professore di Sedimentologia, Università di Trieste, Responsabile Progetto Paleoclima-mare del PNRA, già Presidente Commissione Nazionale di Oceanografia. Cesare Barbieri, Professore Emerito di Astronomia, Università di Padova. Sergio Bartalucci, Fisico, Presidente Associazione Scienziati e Tecnologi per la Ricerca Italiana. Antonio Bianchini, Professore di Astronomia, Università di Padova. Paolo Bonifazi, Astrofisico, ex Direttore dell’Istituto di Fisica dello Spazio Interplanetario (IFSI) dell’Istituto Nazionale Astrofisica (INAF). Francesca Bozzano, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Roma La Sapienza, Direttore del Centro di Ricerca Previsione, Prevenzione e Controllo Rischi. European Climate Declaration September 26, 2019 Geologici (CERI). Marcello Buccolini, Professore di Geomorfologia, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Paolo Budetta, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Napoli. Monia Calista, Ricercatore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Giovanni Carboni, Professore di Fisica, Università di Roma Tor Vergata; Movimento Galileo 2001. Franco Casali, Professore di Fisica, Università di Bologna e Accademia delle Scienze di Bologna. Giuliano Ceradelli, Ingegnere e climatologo, ALDAI. Augusta Vittoria Cerutti, membro del Comitato Glaciologico Italiano. Carlo Colomba, MBA, PhD on Business Sustainability, President of Eurosea, President and CEO of INFO ELEA. Domenico Corradini, Professore di Geologia Storica, Università di Modena. Fulvio Crisciani, Professore di Fluidodinamica Geofisica, Università di Trieste e Istituto Scienze Marine, Cnr, Trieste. Salvatore Custodero, Ingegnere, già Direttore FIAT per energia nucleare ed energie rinnovabili, già Direttore Sorin spa, già Direttore SES Sistemi Energia Sviluppo Roma, già Direttore UNI Milano, Presidente onorario Eurosea Torino. Carlo Esposito, Professore di Rischi Geologici, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Antonio Mario Federico, Professore di Geotecnica, Politecnico di Bari. Mario Floris, Professore di Telerilevamento, Università di Padova. Gianni Fochi, Chimico, Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa; giornalista scientifico. Mario Gaeta, Professore di Vulcanologia, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Giuseppe Gambolati, Fellow della American Geophysical Union, Professore di Metodi Numerici, Università di Padova. Rinaldo Genevois, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Padova. Carlo Lombardi, Professore di Impianti nucleari, Politecnico di Milano. Luigi Marino, Geologo, Centro Ricerca Previsione, Prevenzione e Controllo Rischi Geologici (CERI), Università di Roma La Sapienza. Salvatore Martino, Professore di Microzonazione sismica, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Paolo Mazzanti, Professore di Interferometria satellitare, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Adriano Mazzarella, Professore di Meteorologia e Climatologia, Università di Napoli. Carlo Merli, Professore di Tecnologie Ambientali, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Alberto Mirandola, Professore di Energetica Applicata e Presidente Dottorato di Ricerca in Energetica, Università di Padova. Renzo Mosetti, Professore di Oceanografia, Università di Trieste, già Direttore del Dipartimento di Oceanografia, Istituto OGS, Trieste. Daniela Novembre, Ricercatore in Georisorse Minerarie e Applicazioni Mineralogiche-petrografiche, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Sergio Ortolani, Professore di Astronomia e Astrofisica, Università di Padova. Antonio Pasculli, Ricercatore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Ernesto Pedrocchi, Professore Emerito di Energetica, Politecnico di Milano. Tommaso Piacentini, Professore di Geografia Fisica e Geomorfologia, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Guido Possa, Ingegnere nucleare, già Viceministro del Ministero dell’Istruzione, Università e Ricerca con delega alla ricerca. Mario Luigi Rainone, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Francesca Quercia, Geologo, Dirigente di ricerca, Ispra. Giancarlo Ruocco, Professore di Struttura della Materia, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Sergio Rusi, Professore di Idrogeologia, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Massimo Salleolini, Professore di Idrogeologia Applicata e Idrogeologia Ambientale, Università di Siena. Emanuele Scalcione, Responsabile Servizio Agrometeorologico Regionale ALSIA, Basilicata. 10 European Climate Declaration September 26, 2019. Nicola Sciarra, Professore di Geologia Applicata, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Leonello Serva, Geologo, Accademia Europa delle Scienze e delle Arti, Classe V, Scienze Tecnologiche e Ambientali, già Direttore Servizio Geologico d’Italia; Movimento Galileo 2001. Luigi Stedile, Geologo, Centro di Ricerca Previsione, Prevenzione e Controllo Rischi Geologici (CERI), Università di Roma La Sapienza. Giorgio Trenta, Fisico e Medico, Presidente Emerito dell’Associazione Italiana di Radioprotezione Medica; Movimento Galileo 2001. Gianluca Valensise, Dirigente di Ricerca, Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Roma. Corrado Venturini, Professore di Geologia Strutturale, Università di Bologna. Franco Zavatti, Ricercatore di Astronomia, Università di Bologna. Achille Balduzzi, Geologo, Agip-Eni. Pino Cippitelli, Geologo Agip-Eni. Franco Di Cesare, Dirigente, Agip-Eni. Serena Doria, Ricercatore di Probabilità e Statistica Matematica, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Enzo Siviero, Professore di Ponti, Università di Venezia, Rettore dell’Università e-Campus. Pietro Agostini, Ingegnere, Associazione Scienziati e Tecnologi per la Ricerca Italiana. Donato Barone, Ingegnere. Roberto Bonucchi, Insegnante in pensione. Gianfranco Brignoli, Geologo. Alessandro Chiaudani, Ph.D. agronomo, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Luigi Fressoia, Architetto urbanista, Perugia. Sabino Gallo, Ingegnere nucleare e scrittore scientifico. Daniela Giannessi, Primo Ricercatore, IPCF-CNR, Pisa. Roberto Grassi, Ingegnere, Amministratore G&G, Roma. Alberto Lagi, Ingegnere, Presidente di Società Ripristino Impianti Complessi Danneggiati. Luciano Lepori, Ricercatore IPCF-CNR, Pisa. Roberto Madrigali, Meteorologo. Ludovica Manusardi, Fisico nucleare e giornalista scientifico, UGIS. Maria Massullo, Tecnologa, ENEA-Casaccia, Roma. Enrico Matteoli, Primo Ricercatore, IPCF-CNR, Pisa. Gabriella Mincione, Professore di Scienze e Tecniche di Medicina di Laboratorio, Università di Chieti-Pescara. Massimo Pallotta, Primo Tecnologo, Istituto Nazionale Fisica Nucleare. Enzo Pennetta, Professore di Scienze Naturali e divulgatore scientifico. Franco Puglia, Ingegnere, Presidente CCC, Milano. Nunzia Radatti, Chimico, Sogin. Vincenzo Romanello, Ingegnere nucleare, Ricercatore presso il Centro di Ricerca Nucleare di Rez, Repubblica Ceca. Alberto Rota, Ingegnere, Ricercatore presso CISE ed ENEL, esperto di energie rinnovabili. Massimo Sepielli, Direttore di Ricerca, ENEA, Roma. Ugo Spezia, Ingegnere, Responsabile Sicurezza Industriale, Sogin; Movimento Galileo 2001. Emilio Stefani, Professore di Patologia vegetale, Università di Modena. Flavio Tabanelli, Fisico. Umberto Tirelli, Visiting Senior Scientist, Istituto Tumori d’Aviano; Movimento Galileo 2001. 11 European Climate Declaration September 26, 2019. Roberto Vacca, Ingegnere e scrittore scientifico. Antonio Ballarin, Responsabile della Ricerca e Laboratorio Digitale di Sogni. Giuseppe Basini, Astrofisico, Deputato, Già dirigente di ricerca dell’INFN. Marco Benini, Ingegnere idraulico, libero professionista. Giorgio Bertucelli, Ingegnere, già Dirigente Industriale, ALDAI. Alessandro Bettini, Professore Emerito (Fisica) Università di Padova. Luciano Biasini, Professore Emerito, già Docente di Calcoli numerici e grafici, Direttore dell’Istituto Matematico e Preside della Facoltà di Scienze Matematiche, Fisiche e Naturali dell’Università di Ferrara. Paolo Blasi, Professore emerito (Fisica) e già Rettore dell’Università di Firenze; già Presidente della Conferenza dei Rettori delle Università Italiane. Giampiero Borrielli, Ingegnere. Antonio Maria Calabrò, Ingegnere, Ricercatore, Consulente. Cristiano Carabella, Geologo, Borsista presso l’Università di Chieti. Edoardo Cicali, membro del C.I.R.N (Comitato Italiano Rilancio del Nucleare) e dell’associazione “Atomi per la pace”. Enrico Colombo, Chimico, Dirigente Industriale. Vito Comencini, Onorevole, Membro della Camera dei Deputati italiana dal 2018. Roberto d’Arielli, Geologo, Borsista presso l’Università di Chieti-Pescara. Stefano De Pieri, Ingegnere energetico e nucleare. Benedetto De Vivo, Professore di Geochimica in pensione dall’Università di Napoli; ora Professore Straordinario presso Università Telematica Pegaso, Napoli. Carlo Del Corso, Ingegnere Chimico. Francesco Dellacasa, Ingegnere, amministratore di società nel settore energetico. Alessandro Demontis, Perito Chimico Industriale, Tecnico per la Gestione delle Acque e delle Risorse Ambientali, Pomezia. Aureliano Ferri, Vicepresidente Associazione Piceno Tecnologie. Gianluca Esposito, Geologo. Sergio Fontanot, Ingegnere. Umberto Gentili, Fisico dell’ENEA, Climatologo per il Progetto Antartide, ora in pensione. Roberto Graziano, Ricercatore di Geologia stratigrafica e paleoclimatologia/paleoceanografia, Università di Napoli, già Geologo presso il Servizio Geologico d’Italia. Roberto Habel, Professore di Fisica Medica, Università di Cagliari. Vladimir G. Kossobokov, Expert of Russian Academy of Sciences, Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russian Federation. Ettore Malpezzi, Ingegnere. Vania Mancinelli, Geologo, Borsista presso l’Università di Chieti-Pescara. Alessandro Martelli, Ingegnere, già Dirigente ENEA. Umberto Minopoli, Presidente dell’Associazione Italiana Nucleare. Cliff Ollier, Geomorphologist, Emeritus Professor and Honorary research fellow, at the School of Earth and Geographical Sciences University of Western Australia. Francesco Oriolo, Professore di Impianti Nucleari, Università di Pisa. Paolo Emmanuele Orrù, Professore di Geografia Fisica e Geomorfologia, Università di Cagliari. Giorgio Paglia, Geologo, PhD student presso l’Università di Chieti-Pescara. Antonio Panebianco, Ingegnere. Davide Peluzzi, Ambasciatore del Parco Nazionale del Gran Sasso e dei Monti della Laga nel Mondo nel 2017. 12 European Climate Declaration September 26, 2019. Corrado Penna, Docente di Matematica. Alessandro Pezzoli, Ricercatore universitario e Professore aggregato in Weather Risk Management, Politecnico di Torino e Università di Torino. Andrea Pomozzi, Presidente Associazione Piceno Tecnologie. Giorgio Prinzi, Ingegnere, Direttore responsabile della rivista “21mo Secolo Scienza e tecnologia”. Arnaldo Radovix, Geologo, Risk Manager in derivati finanziari. Mario Rampichini, Chimico, Dirigente Industriale in pensione, Consulente. Arturo Raspini, Geologo, Ricercatore, Istituto di Geoscienze e Georisorse (IGG), Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Firenze. Marco Ricci, Fisico, Primo Ricercatore, Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare. Renzo Riva, Comitato Italiano Rilancio Nucleare (C.I.R.N.), Buja. PierMarco Romagnoli, Ingegnere, Milano. Stefano Rosso, Insegnante di Geografia, Storia e Italiano, Scuola Secondaria, Modena. Ettore Ruberti, Ricercatore ENEA, Docente di Biologia Generale e Molecolare. Francesco Sensi, Generale di Divisione Aerea (R). Roberto Simonetti, Geologo, R&D c/o Azienda S.I.I. Elio Sindoni, Professore Emerito dell’Università di Milano Bicocca. Maria Grazia Tenti, Geologo. Andrea Zaccone, Geologo, Dirigente Protezione Civile Regione Lombardia. Piero Baldecchi, lettore. Eliseo Bertolasi, Dottore di Ricerca in Antropologia Culturale. Enrico Bongiovanni, Dottore Commercialista. Peppe Caridi, Direttore Responsabile MeteoWeb – http://www.meteoweb.eu/. Claudio Ciani, Relazioni Internazionali, Scienza Politica, Università di Roma La Sapienza. Luigi Chilin, Dirigente in pensione. Alessio Del Gatto, Liceo Scientifico, collaboratore AttivitaSolare.it. Ferruccio Cornicello, Fotografo e lettore di studi sul clima. Maurizio Fiorelli, Sommelier professionale, studioso dell’evoluzione nella coltivazione delle vigne. Walter Luini, Geometra. Enrico Ghinato, Perito Fisico. Alberto Guidorzi, Agronomo. Marcello Mazzoleni, insegnante e imprenditore nel settore dell’istruzione e della formazione. James Moore, Commercial Fisherman, President Alaska Trollers Association, Executive Committee- Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association, Board member- Armstrong Keta Inc. Maurizio Montuoro, Medico. Gianni Pettinari, Impiegato Amministrativo, Fondatore del gruppo Facebook: “Falsi allarmismi sul riscaldamento globale”. Paolo M.J. Pilli, Pensionato. Luigi Zanotto, Docente in pensione.

Scientists and Professionals from The Netherlands

Guus Berkhout, Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, Delft University of Technology, Member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences; ECD Ambassador Maarten van Andel, Author of the ‘Groene Illusie’ André Bijkerk, Retired Officer Royal Dutch Air Force, now Climate Researcher Peter Bloemers, Emeritus Professor of biochemistry, Radbout University, Nijmegen Paul M.C. Braat, Emeritus Professor of Pulmonary Physics, University of Amsterdam Solke Bruin, Emeritus Professor of Product-driven Process Technology, University of Eindhoven, and Former member Management Committee Unilever Research, Vlaardingen Paul Cliteur, Professor of Legal Sciences, Member of the Senate of The Netherlands Albert J.H.G. Cloosterman, Retired Chemical Engineer, Publicist on Climate and Cosmological Matters Marcel Crok, Climate Researcher and Science Journalist David E. Dirkse, Former Computer Engineer and Teacher Mathematics Kees de Groot, Former Director Upstream Research Lab. Shell Kees de Lange, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Vrije University Amsterdam and University of Amsterdam Louw Feenstra, Emeritus Professor Erasmus University and philosopher, Rotterdam Frans H. Gortemaker, Former Vice president Unilever Global R&D Ton J.T., Grimberg, Research and Operational Petrophysicist Leo Halvers, Former Director Biliton Research Arnhem and former Director technology Foundation STW Eduard Harinck, Former Logistics Expert, Nedlloyd Group/KPMG consulting; member of the ED support team R. Hetzler, Forestry Economics and Time Series Modeling Jan F. Holtrop, Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Engineering, Delft University of Technology Huijser, Physicist and Former CTO Royal Philips Electronics J. (Wouter) Keller, Emeritus Professor of Statistical Methods, Former Member Board of Directors, Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Jacques van Kerchove, Economist and Marketeer, Former CFO Rabobank, now Climate and Environment researcher W.J. Kouffeld, Emeritus Professor of Energy Conversion, Delft University of Technology Hans H.J. Labohm, Former Expert Reviewer IPCC Kees le Pair, Physicist, Former Director of Research organisations FOM and Technology & former member of the General Energy Council, The Netherlands G. Linsen, Former Director Unilever Research Vlaardingen, The Netherlands Pieter Lukkes, Emeritus Professor of Economic and Human Geography, University of Groningen Hugo Matthijssen, Former Teacher Meteorology, now Publicist on Climate Matters Simon Middelhoek, Emeritus Professor of Electronic Instrumentation and Sensors, Delft University of Technology, Member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences and Member of the National Academy of Engineering, USA M. Mulderink, Former General Director Akzo-Nobel Rob Nijssen, Radar Engineer and Publicist on Climate Matters Leffert Oldenkamp, Expert Forest Management Peter Oosterling, Former Scientist E & P Shell, now active as Climate Researcher; member of the ED support team Kees Pieters, Mathematician; Former Operational Research and ICT manager at Shell Reynier Pronk, Former IT Manager, Accredited Project Management Consultant and Trainer T. Robillard, Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics Arthur Rörsch, Former Member Board of Directors, TNO, The Netherlands Don Schäfer, Former Director Shell Exploration & Production and New Business, Shell Frans Schrijver, Strategy Consultant and Climate Publicist Jos de Smit. Emeritus Professor of Stochastic Operations Research and Former Rector Magnificus of the University of Twente Albert Stienstra, Emeritus Professor of Computer Simulation and Micro-Electronics, Delft University of Technology J. Strijkert, Former Member Board of Directors of DSM, Delft, The Netherlands Dick Thoenes, Emeritus Professor of Chemical Technology, Technical University of Eindhoven Fred Udo, Emeritus Professor of Nuclear Physics, Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium F. van de Vate, Former Director ECN, Petten, The Netherlands. Former UN Delegate IPCC. Frans van den Beemt, Nuclear Physicist, Former Program Director Technology Foundation STW Rutger van Santen, Emeritus Professor of Anorganic Chemistry and Catalysis, Former Rector Magnificus, Eindhoven University Barend-Jan Smits, Geologist, Former Director of Wintershall Nederland, BASF Group Hans van Suijdam, Former Executive Vice President Research and Development DSM, The Netherlands Peter van Toorn, Former Research Geophysicist Shell Jannes J. Verwer, Former CEO Large Electricity Generation Group and Former Chairman Supervisory Board State Owned Radio Active Waste Storage Facilities, The Netherlands Henk van der Vorst, Emeritus Professor of Numerical Mathematics, University of Utrecht Jaap van der Vuurst de Vries, Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Engineering, Former Dean Faculty of Applied Earth Sciences, Delft University of Technology Karel Wakker, Emeritus Professor of Astrodynamics & Geodynamics, Delft University of Technology Cyril Wentzel, Multi-Physics Engineer and Chairman of Environmental Think Tank ‘Groene Rekenkamer’ Dolf van Wijk, Formerly AkzoNobel Environmental Research Laboratory and Former Executive Director Cefic-Euro Chlor, Brussels J. Witteman, Professor of Applied Physics and CO2 lasers, University of Twente Theo Wolters, Co-founder ‘Groene Rekenkamer’ and ‘Climategate.nl’

Scientists and Professionals from Norway

Morten Jødal, Biologist, Former Employee of the Norwegian Research Council and the Centre for the Development and Environment at the University of Oslo; ECD Ambassador Gunnar Abrahamsen, Professor Emeritus Soil Science, University of Life Sciences, Norway Stein Storlie Bergsmark, Phycisist, Former head of renewable Energy Studies Programmes, University of Agder, Norway Reidar Borgstrøm, Professor Emeritus in fishbiology and Nature Conservation, University of Life Sciences Norway Jon Gulbrandsen, PhD, biologist, Associate Professor NOFIMA and NOAA (USA), Norway Rögnvaldur Hannesson, Professor Emeritus, Norwegian School of Economics, Norway Geir Hasnes, Adjunct Associate Professor, Institute of applied Cybernetics, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway Hans Konrad Johnsen, Dr. Ing., Norway Arnfinn Langeland, Professor Emeritus Biology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology Willy Nerdal, professor of Chemistry, University of Bergen Ulf Torgny Rock, Master of Chemical Engineering, Norsk Hydro, Norway Martin Torvald Hovland, Geophysical and Geological Advisor, Former Lecturer at University of Tromsø Elen Roaldset, Emertitus Professor in Geology, University of Oslo, Former Director of Natural History Museum Oslo, Professor at Norwegian University of Science and Technology Hakon Gunnar Rueslatten, Geological Researcher, Trondheim Tom V Segalstad, Associate Professor Emeritus of Geochemistry, University of Oslo, Norway Jan-Erik Solheim, Professor Emeritus Astrophysics, University of Tromsø

– The Arctic University of Norway Jørgen Stenersen, Professor Emeritus Eco-Toxicology, University of Oslo

Scientists and Professionals from Poland

Marek Boinski, Chairman of the National Section of Energy Workers’ Union NSZZ Jaroslaw Grzesik, Chairman of the National Secretariat of Mine and Energy Workers’ Union NSZZ Dominik Kolorz, Chairman of the Slasko-Dabrowski Region of NSZZ

Scientists and Professionals from Portugal

Demétrio Carlos Alves, Chemical Engineer, specialized in Processes and Systems. Postgraduate in Legal Issues of Urban Planning, University of Lisbon. Rui Cruz, Pharmaceutical Development Scientist. PhD In Chemical and Biological Engineering (Material Science Focus for Solar Energy Applications)

Scientists and Professionals from Spain

Maria-Teresa Estevan Bolea, Ingeniero Laureado 2019 Royal Spanish Academy of Engineering. World Award 2018 In Engineering WFEO (World Federation of Engineering Organizations), National Prize in Industrial Engineering 2019.

Scientists and Professionals from Sweden

Ingemar Nordin, Emeritus Professor Philosophy of Science, Linköping University; ECD Ambassador Leif Åsbrink, PhD in Technology at KTH in Molecular Physics, Stockholm Sture Åström, Professional in Climate Issues, Secretary of the Swedish Network Klimatsans Rolf Bergman, Emeritus Professor of Physical Chemistry, Uppsala University Lars Bern, Member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Retired CEO in Incentive AB Magnus Cederlöf, Software Specialist, Stockholm Per-Olof Eriksson, Physicist, Former CEO of Sandvik Group Anders Flodin, Business Development Manager, Höganäs AB in North Carolina David D. Gee, Professor Em Orogen Dynamics, Uppsala University, Sweden Eilif Hensvold, PhD Mathematics, Associate Professor of Mathematics (retired), Simulation of Large-scale Industrial Systems, Uppsala University, Luleå Technical University Hans Jelbring, Climate researcher Claes Johnson, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm Gunnar Juliusson, Professor of Hematology, Lund University, Senior Consultant, Skåne, University Hospital, Lund Sten Kaijser, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics, Uppsala University Johnny Kronvall, Emeritus Professor in Building Physics, Malmö University and Lund University Johan Montelius, Associate Professor of Computer Science at the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm Nils-Axel Mörner, Emeritus Professor Geology, President of the Independent Committee on Geoethics. Former head of Paleogeophysics & Geodynamics at Stockholm University Jacob Nordangård, PhD in Technology and Social Change at the University of Linköping, Researcher on Climate Change History Gösta Pettersson, Emeritus Professor in Biochemistry, University of Lund Marian Radetzki, Emeritus Professor of Economics, Luleå University of Technology Peter Stilbs, Emeritus Professor of Physical Chemistry, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm Elsa Widding, Consultant, Author on Climate Change, Stockholm

Scientists and Professionals from Switzerland

Christian Jacot, Pharmacist Jef Ongena, Member of the Permanent Monitoring Panel for World Energy, World Federation of Scientists, Geneva Jean-Claude Pont, Dr. Math., Emeritus Professor of The History of Philosophy of Sciences, University of Geneva

Scientists and Professionals from United Kingdom

Christopher Monckton of Brenchley, Peer of the Realm and author of several reviewed papers on climate; ECD Ambassador David Bodecott, Consultant Geophysics and Geology, Fellow of the Geological Society of London Q. Bowen, Emeritus Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences, Fellow International Union for Quaternary Research, Cardiff University Michael Brown, Expert in large scale thermal fluid dynamic models. John C. W. Cope, Professor of Natural Sciences, National Museum Wales, Cardiff Richard Courtney, Retired Material Scientist, Expert Peer Reviewer of the IPCC Peter Cunningham, Expert in Mathematical Modelling of Complex Physical Phenoma Isabel Davis, Geophysicist and Entrepreneur Howard Dewhirst FGS, Geologist, Initiator Open Letter to the Geological Society of London Gregor Dixon FGS, Geologist, former member Geological Society of London Roderick Paul Eaton, Retired Energy Systems Analyst from the UK Electricity Supply Industry Peter Gill, Physicist, Former Chair of the Institute of Physics Energy Group, UK Gil Gilchrist, Geophysicist, UK Jimmy Haigh, Independent Geological Consultant Tim Harper FGS, Geologist, Entrepreneur, Devon Bob Heath, retired Geophysicist, Honorary member of the Indian Society of Petroleum Geologists Alex Henney, Formerly London Electricity Board, Consultant on Electricity Matters David A. L. Jenkins, Geologist, Director Hurricane Energy plc Chris Jesshope, Emeritus Professor University of Amsterdam, Director Techne Consulting Ltd. (UK) Roger Longstaff, Experimental Space Physicist and Company Director Chris Matchatte-Downes, Geologist, fellow of the geological Society of Gt Britain Stuart Munro, Exploration Geologist and Geophysicist Edward Nealon, Geologist Member of the Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, UK Peter Owen FGS, Fellow of the Geological Society of London Clive Randle, Geologist, Fellow of the Geological Society of London Ceri Reid, Researcher, Engineer and Manager Michael F. Ridd, Geologist, Fellow of the Geological Society of London Richard Saumarez, Biomedical Engineer from Imperial College Michael Seymour, geologist, Former Managing Director Aurelian Oil & Gas and Trajan Oil limited Leslie Thomson, Retired Vice President Operations, BP Exploration, Aberdeen Jay Willis, Marine Scientist, Associate of the OxNav Group of Oxford University. Valentina Zharkova, Professor of Mathematics and Astrophysics, Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne

SCIENTISTS FROM OUTSIDE THE EU

Scientists and Professionals from Australia

Viv Forbes, Geologist with Special Interest in Climate, Founder of www. carbon-sense.com, Queensland, Australia; ECD Ambassador David Archibald, Research Scientist, Australia Michael Asten, Retired Professor in Geophysics and Continuing Senior Research Fellow at the Monash University, Melbourne Jeremy Barlow, Energy and Mining professional, Director and CEO, Australia Colin Barton, Geologist, Former Principal Research Scientist CSIRO, Australia Gordon Batt, Director GCB Investments Pty Ltd Robert M. Bell, Retired geologist, Victoria, Australia Richard Blayden Professional Engineer Howard Thomas Brady, Member Explorers Club of New York, Member of the Australian Academy of Forensic Sciences Geoff Brown, Organizer of a Critical Climate Group, Australia Ernest Buchan, Chartered Engineer MIET, Kardinya, W. Australia Douglas Buerger, Fellow Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, member of Australian Institute of Company Directors, Australia Mike Bugler, Retired Environmental Consultant, Australia Ray Carman, Organic chemist, Honorary Fellow University of Queensland, Australia Peter Champness, Radiologist, Australia Andrew E. Chapman, Expert on Rainfall and flood events, Australia Martin Clark, Expert in Building Design, Planning and Landscaping, Townsville NQ Richard Corbett, Member Royal Australian Chemical Institute, Member of The Clean Air Society of Australia and New Zealand Majorie Curtis, Retired Geologist, Stratigrapher and Palaeoclimatic Studies, Canberra, Australia Geoff Derrick, Geologist Aert Driessen, Geologist, Fellow Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Australia John A. Earthrowl, retired Geologist, Brisbane Australia Jeremy K. Ellis, Retired Chairman of BHP, now Chairman of the Saltbush Club, Australia Matthew J. Fagan, Founder and President of FastCAM Inc. Rodney Fripp, former lecturer in geology, geochemistry and geotechtonics Christopher J.S. Game, Retired Neurophysiologist, Australia Robin George, Geologist, Canterbury, Australia David Gibson, Experimental Physicist, Australia Gavin Gillman, Former Senior Principal Research Scientist with SCIRO Australia; Founding Director of the IITA Ecoregional Research Centre in Cameroon for the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Hamish Grant, MR Spectroscopy & Imaging Consultant, Victoria, Australia Lindsay Hackett, Founding member of the Saltbush Club in Australia Erl Happ, Managing Director, Australia John Happs, Geoscientist, Retired University Lecturer, Australia John Harrison, Retired Marine Engineer, Australia Jarvis Hayman, Visiting Fellow School of Archaeology & Anthropology, Australian National University Mark Henschke, Retired geologist in mining, oil and gas, Australia Gerhard Hofmann, Geologist and Palaeontologist, former Director of the Geological Survey of Queensland Geraint Hughes, Mechanical Building Engineer, Climate Researcher, Australia Kevin Kemmis, Expert in Information Technology, Climate Researcher Hugh H. Laird, Retired Tropical Agriculture Executive John Leisten OBE, expert in physical chemistry Brian Levitan, worked for NASA, now Technology Consultant to multinationals Matthew David Linn, Fellow of the Institution of Engineers of Australia Gerard McGann, Technical Director Eon NRG Rodney McKellar, Retired Geologist, Queensland, Australia John McLean, Author of first major review of HadCRUT 4 climate temperature data, Member of New Zealand Climate Science Coalition Ross McLeod, Retired Environmental Health Officer, Australia Finlay MacRitchie, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Grain Science and Industry at Kansas State University, USA. Australia John Michelmore, Retired Industrial Chemist, South Australia Alan Moran, Contributor and Editor of the Mark Steyn Compilation: “Climate Change, the Facts”, Author of Climate Change: “Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era” Des Moore, Former Deputy Secretary of the Federal Treasury, founder and leader of the Institute for Private Enterprise Hugh Morgan, prominent Australian mining executive, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology, Science and Engineering (FTSE). D. Ollier, Emeritus Professor of Geology and Honorary Research Fellow at the School of Earth and Geographical Sciences, University of Western Australia Ian Plimer, Emeritus Professor of Mining Geology at University of Adelaide and Author of ‘Climate Delusion and the Great Electricity Rip-off’ Alistair Pope, psc, CM, Sceptical Scientific Contrarian in the Climate Debate Tom Quirk, Nuclear Physicist, Australia Campbell Rankine, Barrister and Solicitor, Australia Peter Ridd, Oceanographer and Geophysicist, Former Head of Physics at the James Cook University, Queensland Tim Riley, Mining Geologist Nigel Rowlands, retired from mining and exploration industry Judy Ryan, Editor Principia Scientific Institution-Australia Jim Simpson, Retired from Managing Positions in different International Telecommunications Firms, now active in the Australian Climate Community, Case Smit, Physicist, Expert in Environmental Protection, Co-founder of the Galileo Movement, Australia Lee Smith, University Lecturer in Spatial Technology, Responsible for State Government Precise Monitoring of Sea Level and International Sea Boundaries Darren Speirs, Independent Business Owner, Rangeland NRM Consultants, Australia Geoffrey Stocker, Professor and Head of Department of Forestry, PNG University of Technology – Director of PNG Forest Research Institute John Stone, Former Head of the Australian Treasury and Executive Director of both the IMF and the World Bank, Former Senator for Queensland. In the Australian Parliament and Leader of the National Party in the Senate. He is a Principal Founder of The H R Nicholls Society and the Principal Founder of The Samuel Griffith Society. Rodney R. Stuart, Retired expert in energy industry, Tasmania, Australia Symons, Professional Engineer, Expert in Temperature Control of Industrial Buildings Rustyn Wesley Thomas, Retired aircraft engineer, Australia John W. Turner, Science Educator, Noosa Heads, Australia Peter Tyrer, Project Controls Engineer in mining industry, Australia Terrence Vincent, Security Engineer, Small Business Adviser AIST, ASIAL, SMBE, Australia James Walter, Medical doctor, Australia John Warnock, Astro Economist, Australia Christopher Kenneth Warren, Expert in hydroelectric dam design and construction, Australia Neil Wilkins, Retired geologist, Australia C. Wilson, Former journalist with the A.B.C. Queensland, Australia

Scientists and Professionals from Brazil

Thiago Maia, Nuclear Physicist with PhD in Astrophysics, wrote critical climate letter to Brazilian Government, ECD Ambassador South America Luiz Carlos Baldicero Molion, Emeritus Professor of the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL), Formerly of the National Institute of Space research (INPE) José Bueno Conti, Geographer and Professor of Climatology, Full Professor of the Geography Department at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) Ricardo Augusto Felicio, Professor of the Department of Geography of the University of Sao Paulo (USP), Member of the Brazilian Society of Meteorology (SBMET) Richard Jakubazsko, Executive Editor of Agro DBO Magazine and Co-author of the Book ‘CO2, warming and climate change: are you kidding us?’ José Carlos Parente de Oliveira, Physicist, Professor at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Cearà (IFCE), Retired Associate Professor of the Federal University of Cearà (UFC) Guilherne Polli Rodrigues, Geographer, Master in Climatology, environmental consultant Geraldo Luis Saraiva Lino, Geologist, Author of ‘How a natural Phenomenon Was Converted into a False Global Emergency Igor Vaz maquieira, Biologist, Specialist in Environmental Management Mario de Carvalho Fontes Neto, Agronomist, Editor of ‘The Great Global Warming Swindle’ Daniela de Souza Onca, Professor of the Geography Department of the State University of Santa Catarina (UDESC)

Scientists and Professionals from Canada

Jeffrey Ernest Foss, Professor of Philosophy of Science, University of Victoria, English Canada; ECD Ambassador Reynald Du Berger, Retired Professor of Geophysics, Université du Québec a Chicoutimi, French Canada, ECD Ambassador Tim Ball, Emertitus Professor Geography, University of Winnipeg, Canada and Advisor of the International Science Coalition Alain Bonnier, Physicist, INRS-Centre de Recherche and Energy Montréal, Canada Ian Clark, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Ottawa Paulo N. Correa, Biophysicist and Oncologist, Inventor, author of numerous books and research papers, Director of Research at Aurora Biophysics Research Institute Susan Crockford, Zoologist and Polar Bear Expert, Former Adjunct Professor University of Victoria, Canada Ronald Davison, Professional Chemical Engineer Paul A. Johnston, Associate Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alberta Craig Jowett, Retired Geologist and Academic Research Scientist Klaus L.E. Kaiser, Retired Research Scientist, National Water Research Institute, Author of Numerous Press Articles, Canada Madhav Khandekar, Expert Reviewer IPCC 2007 AR4 Cycle, Canada Kees van Kooten, Professor of Economics and Canada Research Chair in Environmental Studies and Climate, University of Victoria, Canada Allen MacRae, retired Engineer, Canada Paul MacRae, Independent Climate Researcher, Canada Patrick Moore, Ecologist, Chair CO2 Coalition, Co-Founder Green Peace, Canada Andy Pattullo, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Calgary Brian R. Pratt, Professor of Geological Sciences, University of Saskatchewan Peter Salonius, Retired Research Scientist, Natural Resources, Canada Marcelo C. Santos, Professor of Geodesy, University of New Brunswick, Canada Ian Semple, Retired Geologist, of McGill University, Canada Brian Slack, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Concordia University Montreal, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment Petr Vaníček, Professor of Geodesy, University of New Brunswick, Canada William van Wijngaarden, Professor of Physics, York University, Canada

Scientists and Professionals from Chili

Douglas Pollock, Civil Industrial Engineer, University of Chili

Scientists and Professionals from China and Hong Kong

NG Young, Principal Geoscientist, Danxiashan Global Geopark of China Wyss Yim, Retired Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China / Deputy Chairman, Climate Change Science Implementation Team, UNESCO International Year for Planet Earth 2007-2009 / Expert Reviewer IPCC AR2

Scientists and Professionals from India

Sanjeev Sabhlok, Economist with focus on climate and energy policy, India

Scientists and Professionals from Japan

Masayuki Hyodo, Professor of Earth Science, Kobe University, Japan Mototaka Nakamura, Atmospheric and Oceanic Scientist (ScD in Meteorology, MIT)

Scientists and Professionals from Mexico

Luis Frausto, Chemical Engineer Victor Manuel Velasco Herrera, PhD, Space Engineer Armando Pàez, PhD in Urganism, Expert in Sustainability and Energy Transitions

Scientists and Professionals from New Zealand

Terry Dunleavy MBE, co-founder (2006) and honorary secretary, New Zealand Climate Science Coalition; ECD Ambassador Deborah Alexander, Agricultural Scientist, New Zealand Jock Allison, retired Agricultural Scientist, Ministry of Agriculture,New-Zealand Barry Brill , OBE, Previously Minister of Science and Techology, New Zealand Doug Edmeades, Managing Director agKnowledge Ltd., New Zealand Roger High Dewhurst, Retired, geologist/hydrogeologist, New Zealand Geoffrey G. Duffy, Professor Emeritus, University of Auckland, New Zealand Joe Fone, CAD Engineer, Enatel Ltd Bryan Leyland, Power Systems Engineer and Experienced Renewable Energy Specialist Gerrit J. van der Lingen, Paleoclimatologist, New Zealand, Author of the Book The Fable of Stable Climate John Scarry ME (Civil), structural engineer, member of the New Zealand Climate Science Coalition John Sexton, Member of the New Zealand Climate Coalition David Shelley, Emeritus Associate Professor Geology and latterly Dean of Postgraduate Studies, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand Philip Strong, Science Research Leader & Member of the New Zealand Climate Coalition Richard Treadgold, Executive Member NZ Climate Scienc Coalition, Convenor Climate Conversation Group Ian Wright, Geologist

Scientists and Professionals from Paraguay

Albrecht Glatzle, Retired Director Research of INTTAS (Iniciativa para la Inverstigación y Transferencia de Tecnología Agraria Sostenible)

Scientists and Professionals from Russian Federation

Habibullo Abdussamatov, Head of the Space Research Sector of the Sun, Pulkova Observatory RAS and Head of the Lunar Observatory Project on Monitoring of the Climate, Russian Federation Henni Ouerdane, Assistant Professor, Manager of the Energy Systems PhD Programme, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology. Moscow Region

Scientists and Professionals from South-Africa

Rosemary Falcon, Emeritus Professor Clean Coal Technology Research Group at the University of Witwatersrand, Director Fossil Fuel Foundation Kelvin Kemm, Nuclear Physicist, Formerly Chairman of the Sourh Arfical Nuclear Energy Corporation. John Ledger, Visiting Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, Energy and Environmental Consultant Don Mingay, Retired Professor of Nuclear Physics, South Africa

Scientists and Professionals from USA

Richard Lindzen, Emeritus Professor Atmospheres, Oceans and Climate, MIT, USA; ECD Ambassador Ralph B. Alexander, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Science Writer Anthony J. Armini, Retired Founder and CEO Implant Sciences Corp.., USA Malgorzata Askanas, Senior R&D Associate at the Aurora Biophysics Research Institute Hans-Peter Bär, Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, Canada and Former Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, American University of Barbados, Barbados James R. Barrante, Emeritus Professor of Physical Chemistry, USA Charles G. Battig, Climate Adviser, Heartland Institute, USA Larry Bell, Endowed Professor of Space Architecture, University of Houston, USA Elliott D. Bloom, Emeritus Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, KIPAC-SLAG, Stanford University Daniel Botkin, Emeritus Professor of Biology, Climate Researcher, Author of the Book: Twenty-five Myths That Are Destroying the Environment, USA Martin Cornell, Retired Senior Scientist, Dow Chemical Company, USA Joseph S. D’aleo, Professor of Meteorology and Climatology at Lyndon Stage College, Founder of Icecap.us, First Director of meteorology of the Weather Channel, USA George Davey, Physicist, University of Iowa David Deming, Professor of Arts & Sciences, University of Oklahoma, USA Harold H. Doiron, Retired NASA Engineer, USA Mohan Doss, Associate Professor, Fox Chace Cancer Center, Philadelphia, Head of SARI. John Droz jr, Physicist, Founder of AWED Alliance, USA Freeman Dyson, Emeritus Professor Natural Sciences, Institute of Advanced Study, Princeton University, USA Vincent Esposito, Adjunct Professor University of Pittsburg, PA, USA; Doctor of Science in Nuclear Engineering (Un. Fo Viginia), Retired Manager from Westinghouse Electric Company, Member Scientists for Accurate Radiation Information (SARI) Peter Farrell, Fellow of the US National Academy of Engineering, USA Rex Fleming, Research Scientist, Author of Book on Carbon Dioxide Fallacy, Retired President Global Aerospace, USA Jim Folcik, Geosciences Manager Extraction Oil & Gas Gordon J. Fulks, Astrophysicist, Board of Directors CO2 Coalition, Co-founder Global Warming Realists Terry Gannon, Physicist, Retired Semiconductor Executive, USA Ulrich H. Gerlach, Professor of Mathematics, Ohio State University, USA Laurence I. Gould, Professor of Physics, University of Hartford, Past Chair, New England Section of the American Physical Society. Steve Goreham, Executive Director, Climate Science Coalition of America, USA David Heald, Retired Electrical Engineer, USA Howard C. Hayden, Emeritus Professor of Physics, University of Connecticut, USA Gary L. Hoe, P.E., Retired Colonel USAF; Technical Director of several Nuclear Weapon Effects Tests at the Nevada Test Site; Member Scientists for Accurate Radiation Information (SARI) Wayne P. Kraus, Member American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Jeffrey Mahn, Retired Nuclear Engineer Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico, USA); Member Scientists for Accurate Radiation Information (SARI), Member Nuclear Society (ANS) Patrick J. Michaels, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Washington DC, USA Pamela Matlack-Klein, Member of Portuguese Sea Level Project, USA Richard McFarland, Retired NASA Physicist, USA Samuel H. Melfi, Emeritus Professor of Physics, UMBC, Retired NASA Scientist, USA Daniel W. Nebert, Professor Emeritus, Department of Environmental Medicine and Center for Environmental Genetics, University of Cincinnati Thomas O’Connor, Member American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Washington, USA Kenton Oma, Retired PE Chemical Engineer, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Consultant, R&D at DOE Nuclear Facility Charles W. Pennington, Executive Consultant Jeffrey S. Philbin, Retired Nuclear Engineer Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico, USA); Independent Consultant in Nuclear Facility Design and Safety Analysis, Nuclear Criticality Safety and Weapon Response James M. Policelli, Registered Professional Engineer Herman A. Pope, retired Aerospace Engineer NASA-JSC, USA Willem Post, Independent Researcher regarding Energy and Environment Phil Robinson, Retired Chemist in the Aluminium and Steel Industry Charles L. Sanders, Retired Radiobiologist; Author of Radiobiology and Radiation Hormesis: New Evidence and Its Implications for Medicine and Society (Springer) John Shewchuk, Meteorologist (CCM) and Atmospheric Researcher, USA Willie Soon, Independent Scientist, USA Jim Steele, Emeritus Director Sierra Nevada Field Campus, San Francisco State University Ronald Stein, Professional Engineer, USA Paul Taylor, Energy Economist, recipient Rossitor Raymond Award, Golden Colorado, USA Richard Trzupek, Chemist and Air Quality Expert Waheed Uddin, Professor of Engineering Science, University of Mississippi, Expert in Climate Modeling, Former Advisor UN William B. Walters, Guggenheim Fellow, Professor of Atmospheric, Nuclear and Environmental Chemistry, University of Maryland, USA Steven E. Weismantel, Retired Engineer and Climate Researcher, USA Gregory R. Wrightstone, Expert Reviewer IPCCC 6th Assessment Report (AR6), USA David Wojick, Cognitive Scientist, USA Thomas Wysmuller, Retired NASA Executive, USA Bob Zybach, Program Manager, Oregon Websites and Watersheds Project INC., USA

