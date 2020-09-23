World Climate Declaration: aumenta la lista di scienziati e professionisti che sostengono che non c’è alcuna emergenza climatica, i firmatari ora sono 900 [NOMI]

Continua a crescere il numero degli scienziati e dei professionisti che sottoscrivono la World Climate Declaration, la dichiarazione in cui sostengono non ci sia alcuna emergenza climatica per la Terra. Il numero dei firmatari è salito ora a 900. Tra di loro, ci sono esperti di: Belgio, Repubblica Ceca, Danimarca, Francia, Germania, Ungheria, Irlanda, Italia, Paesi Bassi, Norvegia, Polonia, Portogallo, Spagna, Svezia, Svizzera, Regno Unito, Australia, Brasile, Canada, Cile, Cina, Hong Kong, India, Giappone, Messico, Nuova Zelanda, Paraguay, Russia, Sud Africa, Stati Uniti (in fondo all’articolo, presentiamo la lista completa dei firmatari).
Nella dichiarazione, gli esperti sottolineano che “la scienza dovrebbe adoperarsi per una comprensione del sistema climatico notevolmente migliore, mentre la politica dovrebbe concentrarsi sul minimizzare i potenziali danni climatici, dando priorità alle strategie di adattamento, sulla base di tecnologie consolidate e accessibili dal punto di vista economico”.
Inoltre, nella World Climate Declaration, inviata al Segretario dell’ONU, al Presidente del Consiglio dell’Assemblea Europea e a tutti i membri del parlamento europeo, si legge: “La scienza climatica dovrebbe essere meno politica, mentre le politiche climatiche dovrebbero essere più scientifiche. In particolare, gli scienziati dovrebbero evidenziare che gli output dei loro modelli non sono frutto della magia: i modelli informatici sono creati dall’uomo. Ciò che ne viene fuori è pienamente dipendente da quello che teorici e programmatori hanno inserito: ipotesi, supposizioni, relazioni, parametrizzazioni, vincoli di stabilità, ecc. Purtroppo, nella climatologia comune la maggior parte di questi input non è dichiarata. Credere al risultato di un modello climatico è credere a quello che i modellisti hanno inserito. Questo è esattamente il problema dell’odierna discussione sul clima, in cui i modelli climatici sono centrali. La climatologia è degenerata in una discussione basata su credenze, non sulla solida scienza autocritica. Dovremmo liberarci dell’ingenua fiducia nei modelli climatici immaturi. In futuro, la ricerca sul clima dovrà dare molta più enfasi alla scienza empirica”.
Professore e Premio Nobel Ivar Giaever Norvegia-USA
Professor Guus Berkhout Paesi Bassi
Kees Lepair Paesi Bassi
Professor Reynald Du Berger Canada
Terry Dunleavy Nuova Zelanda
Viv Forbes Australia
Professor Jeffrey Foss Canada
Jens Morton Hansen Danimarca
Morten Jødal Norvegia
Professor Demetris Koutsoyiannis Grecia
Rob Lemeire Belgio
Professor Richard Lindzen USA
Henri A. Masson Belgio
Professor Ingemar Nordin Svezia
Jim O’brien Repubblica d’Irlanda
Professor Ian Plimer Australia
Douglas Pollock Cile
Professor Alberto Prestininzi Italia
Professor Benoît Rittaud Francia
Dr. Thiago Maia Brasile
Professor Fritz Vahrenholt Germania
The Viscount Monckton Of Brenchley Regno Unito
