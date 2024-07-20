Previsioni Meteo Trento: tutti i dettagli per domani domenica 21 luglio

Meteo e temperature per la giornata di domani Domenica 21 Luglio a Trento
MeteoWeb

Tutti i dati meteo di Domenica 21 Luglio a Trento

Temperature (C°)
T (C°)		 Precipitazioni
Prec.		 Vento (km/h)
V (km/h)		UmiditàPressione
1poche nuvole poche nuvole +19.4°

perc. +19.9°
Assenti
Nord - Nord Est
2.6 NNE
max 3.3
Grecale
95%1012hPa
4cielo sereno cielo sereno +18.7°
perc. +19.1°
Assenti
Nord - Nord Est
3.5 NNE
max 4
Grecale
95%1011hPa
7cielo sereno cielo sereno +24.4°
perc. +24.9°
prob. 19%
Nord - Nord Est
1.1 NNE
max 2.1
Grecale
77%1011hPa
10cielo sereno cielo sereno +29.9°
perc. +31.4°
prob. 39%
Sud - Sud Ovest
5.1 SSO
max 7.7
Libeccio
53%1009hPa
13pioggia leggera pioggia leggera +30.8°
perc. +32.9°
0.43mm
Sud - Sud Ovest
12.6 SSO
max 13.4
Libeccio
53%1008hPa
16pioggia leggera pioggia leggera +28.1°
perc. +30.6°
0.39mm
Sud
9.1 S
max 12.4
Ostro
68%1008hPa
19pioggia leggera pioggia leggera +22.5°
perc. +23.1°
0.47mm
Sud - Sud Ovest
3 SSO
max 4.3
Libeccio
89%1009hPa
22pioggia leggera pioggia leggera +20.7°
perc. +21.2°
0.62mm
Nord - Nord Ovest
1.6 NNO
max 4.2
Maestrale
92%1012hPa

Il sole sorge alle ore 04:41 e tramonta alle ore 04:41

