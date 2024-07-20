Previsioni Meteo Trento: tutti i dettagli per domani domenica 21 luglio

QUESTIONS
- What is the name of the book that is the first in the series of Harry Potter books?
- What is the name of the last book in the Harry Potter series?
- Who is the author of the Harry Potter series?
ANSWERS
- The first book in the Harry Potter series is "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone."
- The last book in the Harry Potter series is "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
- The author of the Harry Potter series is J.K. Rowling.
