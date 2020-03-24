Scienza, lettera aperta da CLINTEL ai leader mondiali: “Combattete il virus, non il carbonio”

Il gruppo scientifico CLINTEL “Climate Intelligence”, fondazione indipendente di oltre 700 scienziati fondata nel 2019 dall’emerito professore di geofisica Guus Berkhout e dal giornalista scientifico Marcel Crok, ha inviato una lettera ai leader dei Paesi mondiali che di seguito riportiamo integralmente in italiano e in lingua originale (inglese).

Vostre Eccellenze,

LEZIONE DI UMILTÀ: FORZE NATURALI IMPREVEDIBILI CAMBIANO IL MONDO

Il mondo è nel mezzo di una seria crisi sanitaria. Oggi, i popoli del mondo fronteggiano una vera emergenza – una crisi sanitaria nella forma della pandemia da COVID-19. La gente ha bisogno di una narrazione che prometta loro un futuro di speranza. Oggi, per esempio, è decisamente inappropriato che il multi-miliardario Green New Deal centrato sul clima sia ancora nella agenda di leader come Antònio Guterres dell’ONU e Frans Timmermans della UE.

Vostre Eccellenze, confrontato col COVID-19, il cambiamento climatico non è un problema! Esso si fonda su modelli al computer e guarda ad un futuro lontano. Con l’attuale emergenza sanitaria però, oggi, la vostra attenzione deve essere rivolta ai bisogni dei popoli! Per favore, smettetela di perseguire la vostra ambizione di emissioni-zero di carbonio in un momento in cui il mondo sta affrontando una mortale crisi globale. C’è, sì, un’emergenza, ma non è quella del clima.

Mentre dottori e infermieri coraggiosi stanno salvando molte vite, gli allarmisti e i critici climatici dovrebbero smettere la loro battaglia, uscire dall’ombra e impegnarsi insieme contro il mortale virus. In questo momento difficile, ci si addice, a tutti noi, l’umiltà. Leader del mondo, mostrateci voi la strada! Come primo passo, il denaro etichettato come Green New Deal sia ridiretto e investito per un sistema sanitario globale significativamente migliore. In tale processo di rinnovo non si escludano professionalità cruciali. La Storia ci dice che pandemie come quella attuale da COVID-19 accadranno di nuovo. Almeno saremo meglio preparati.

EMISSIONI ZERO DI CARBONIO: IMPOSSIBILE AND INDESIDERABILE

Gli ultimi 150 anni dimostrano che energia affidabile e a buon mercato è la chiave per avere salute pubblica, igiene, istruzione e benessere. Gli ultimi 150 anni mostrano anche che una maggiore CO2 è salutare per la natura, rinverdendo il Pianeta e aumentando i raccolti. Perché i leader del mondo ignorano questi inconfutabili fatti? Perché i leader del mondo fanno l’opposto con il loro Green New Deal e abbassano la qualità della vita imponendo ai loro cittadini tecnologie energetiche costose e di dubbia qualità?

MESCOLARE COVID-19 CON ZERO CARBONIO: UN IMPERDONABILE ERRORE

Oggi, miliardi di denaro pubblico devono essere spesi per evitare bancarotte di massa e risollevare l’economia dopo che avremo lasciato la pandemia da COVID-19 alle nostre spalle. Il suggerimento di CLINTEL ai leader del mondo è: «Per risollevare l’economia globale evitate di far crescere ulteriormente i debiti dei governi. Piuttosto, il denaro previsto per il vostro costoso Green New Deal usatelo per i bisogni odierni della gente e della società. Chiamatelo PIANO DI RECUPERO DA COVID-19. Siate consapevoli che nella crisi odierna, la controversa politica di riduzione delle emissioni di CO2 è altamente contro-produttiva!»

SUGGERIMENTO DI CLINTEL PER IL FUTURO: COMBATTERE IL VIRUS, NON IL CARBONIO

Il mondo si avvia verso una economia aperta e globale di dieci miliardi di persone. Massima priorità deve essere data ad investimenti significativi su un sistema sanitario globale che renda ogni pandemia meno catastrofica. Alla luce del COVID-19, allarmisti e critici climatici dovrebbero ammettere che il riscaldamento globale è un non-problema. Allora, smettetela di combattere, uscite dall’ombra, e unitevi alla lotta contro il virus mortale. In questa difficile battaglia abbiamo tutti bisogno l’uno dell’altro.

Vostre Eccellenze, siate responsabili verso i popoli e fermate immediatamente i piani del Green New Deal. Questi piani spingerebbero il mondo in una recessione economica ancora più profonda. Per favore non spendete miliardi di dollari per sovvenzionare dubbiose tecnologie alternative e progetti di deforestazione per la produzione di combustibile da biomassa mentre migliaia di persone stanno morendo per il virus. Usate questi miliardi per migliorare il sistema sanitario del mondo. Nel proposto PIANO DI RECUPERO DAL COVID-19 suggeriamo anche che siano emessi titoli d’investimento per un eccellente sistema di monitoraggio globale che informi gli esperti in tempo di cambiamenti dello stato di salute in tutto il mondo.

Sinceramente Vostri,

gli Ambasciatori CLINTEL:

Nobel Laureate Professor Ivar Giaever Norway/USA

Professor Guus Berkhout The Netherlands

Professor Reynald Du Berger French speaking Canada

Terry Dunleavy New Zealand

Viv Forbes Australia

Professor Jeffrey Foss English speaking Canada

Jens Morton Hansen Denmark

Morten Jødal Norway

Professor Demetris Koutsoyiannes Greece

Rob Lemeire Dutch speaking Belgium

Professor Richard Lindzen USA

Professor Henri A. Masson French speaking Belgium

Professor Ingemar Nordin Sweden

Jim O’Brien Republic of Ireland

Professor Ian Plimer Australia

Douglas Pollock Chile

Professor Alberto Prestininzi Italy

Professor Benoît Rittaud France

Dr. Thiago Maia Brasil

Professor Fritz Vahrenholt Germany

The Viscount Monckton of Brenchley United Kingdom

La versione originale in lingua inglese

Open Letter from CLINTEL to World Leaders:

“Fight virus not carbon”

The Hague, March 23, 2020

Professor Guus Berkhout

President of CLINTEL

guus.berkhout@clintelgroup.org

Your Excellencies,

LESSON IN HUMILITY ¬– UNPREDICTABLE NATURAL FORCES CHANGE THE WORLD

The world is in the middle of a serious health crisis. Today, the people of the world face a true emergency – a health crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. People need an inspiring narrative that promises them a hopeful future. Today, for instance, it is totally inappropriate that the billion-dollar Green New Deal focused on climate is still on the agenda of leaders such as Mr. Antonio Guterres of the UN and Mr. Frans Timmermans of the EU.

Your Excellencies, compared to COVID-19 climate change is a non-problem! It is based on computer models and looks into the far future. In current health emergency, however, your attention to the peoples’ needs is today! Please, don’t continue pushing your zero carbon emission ambition in a time that the world is dealing with a deadly global crisis. Yes, there is an emergency, but it is NOT the climate.

While courageous doctors and nurses are saving many lives, climate alarmists and climate critics should stop fighting, step over their own shadow and work together against this deadly virus. In this difficult time, humility suits us all. World leaders, please show us the way! As a very first step, designated Green New Deal money must be redirected and invested in a significantly better global health system. In such a renovation process, don’t exclude critical professionals. History tells us that a pandemic like COVID-19 will happen again. At least, we must be better prepared.

ZERO CARBON EMISSION – IMPOSSIBLE AND UNDESIRABLE

The past 150 years show that affordable and reliable energy is key to public health, sanitation, education and prosperity. The past 150 years also show that more CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth and increasing the yields of crops. Why do world leaders ignore these hard facts? Why do world leaders do the opposite with their Green New Deal and lower the quality of life by forcing high-cost, dubious low-carbon energy technologies upon their citizens?

COVID-19 COMBINED WITH ZERO CARBON – AN UNFORGIVABLE MISTAKE

Today, billions of public monies need to be spent to avoid mass bankruptcies and to get the economy on its feet again after we have left the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. CLINTEL’s strong advice to the world leaders is: “To revive the global economy don’t further increase government debts. Instead, apply the money intended for your costly Green New Deal to the present needs of people and society. Call it the COVID-19 RECOVERY PLAN. Be aware that in today’s crisis the conjectural policy of CO2 reduction is highly counterproductive!”

CLINTEL’S ADVICE FOR THE FUTURE – FIGHT VIRUS NOT CARBON

The world is moving to an open global economy of ten billion people. Top priority must be given to significant investments in a global health system that makes any pandemic less catastrophic. Considering COVID-19, climate alarmists and climate critics should admit that global warming is a non-problem. Therefore, stop fighting, step over your own shadow and work together against the deadly virus. In this tough battle we need each other!

Your Excellencies, be responsible to the people and stop immediately with the Green New Deal plans. These plans would push the global economy into an even deeper recession. Please, don’t spend billions of dollars on subsidizing dubious low-carbon energy technologies and mass deforesting projects for biomass fuel while thousands are dying. Use these designated billions of dollars to improve the global health system on our planet. In CLINTEL’s COVID-19 RECOVERY PLAN we also suggest to issue bonds to invest in a top global monitoring system that informs experts about early changes in group-health all over the world.

Yours sincerely, CLINTEL’s ambassadors,

Nobel Laureate Professor Ivar Giaever Norway/USA

Professor Guus Berkhout The Netherlands

Professor Reynald Du Berger French speaking Canada

Terry Dunleavy New Zealand

Viv Forbes Australia

Professor Jeffrey Foss English speaking Canada

Jens Morton Hansen Denmark

Morten Jødal Norway

Professor Demetris Koutsoyiannes Greece

Rob Lemeire Dutch speaking Belgium

Professor Richard Lindzen USA

Professor Henri A. Masson French speaking Belgium

Professor Ingemar Nordin Sweden

Jim O’Brien Republic of Ireland

Professor Ian Plimer Australia

Douglas Pollock Chile

Professor Alberto Prestininzi Italy

Professor Benoît Rittaud France

Dr. Thiago Maia Brasil

Professor Fritz Vahrenholt Germany

The Viscount Monckton of Brenchley United Kingdom