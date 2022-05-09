Parata della Vittoria anche sulla Stazione Spaziale: i cosmonauti russi la improvvisano con i modellini | VIDEO

Una Parata della Vittoria improvvisata, per commemorare il 77° anniversario della vittoria dell’Unione Sovietica sulla Germania nazista, si è tenuta anche a bordo della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale: lo riferisce Tass. I cosmonauti russi hanno improvvisato una simbolica parata usando i modellini di un aereo da attacco Ilyushin Il-2 della II Guerra Mondiale e di una navicella spaziale Soyuz MS.

🎖 Victory Day was celebrated on the ISS, where a copy of the Victory Banner was delivered

On board the International Space Station, an impromptu Victory Parade was organized with the flight of a model of an Il-2 attack aircraft of the Great Patriotic War. pic.twitter.com/VtjRshwhtp

