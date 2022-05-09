Parata della Vittoria anche sulla Stazione Spaziale: i cosmonauti russi la improvvisano con i modellini | VIDEO

I cosmonauti russi hanno improvvisato una parata simbolica a bordo della ISS

  • Data dell'articolo 9 Maggio 2022 13:28
Una Parata della Vittoria improvvisata, per commemorare il 77° anniversario della vittoria dell’Unione Sovietica sulla Germania nazista, si è tenuta anche a bordo della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale: lo riferisce Tass. I cosmonauti russi hanno improvvisato una simbolica parata usando i modellini di un aereo da attacco Ilyushin Il-2 della II Guerra Mondiale e di una navicella spaziale Soyuz MS.