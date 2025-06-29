Tornado negli USA, spettacolare vortice sorprende il South Dakota | FOTO e VIDEO

Sabato sera un tornado ha toccato terra nei pressi di Clear Lake, nella contea di Deuel, in South Dakota (USA). Impressionanti immagini condivise sui social mostrano un imponente vortice bianco. Il Servizio Meteorologico Nazionale (NWS) ha emesso un’allerta tornado valida fino alle 19:45 CDT per le città di Clear Lake, Gary e Altamont. Oltre ai forti venti, è stato segnalato anche il rischio di grandine di dimensioni paragonabili a palline da ping-pong.

Here’s another video of the cool noodle stage of the Gary, SD tornado today. Audio on for my commentary pic.twitter.com/6kVfsYqlYZ

15 years of storm chasing and I didn’t know a tornado could even do this. The way it was violently whipping back and forth and fully piping back down into an even more violent tornado phase. Top 3 chase of all time for me and my first South Dakota tornadoes. Unbelievable. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/fTsXJ9o5LS

— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) June 29, 2025