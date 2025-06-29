Tornado negli USA, spettacolare vortice sorprende il South Dakota | FOTO e VIDEO

Impressionanti immagini condivise sui social mostrano un imponente vortice bianco
tornado usa south dakota
Sabato sera un tornado ha toccato terra nei pressi di Clear Lake, nella contea di Deuel, in South Dakota (USA). Impressionanti immagini condivise sui social mostrano un imponente vortice bianco. Il Servizio Meteorologico Nazionale (NWS) ha emesso un’allerta tornado valida fino alle 19:45 CDT per le città di Clear Lake, Gary e Altamont. Oltre ai forti venti, è stato segnalato anche il rischio di grandine di dimensioni paragonabili a palline da ping-pong.